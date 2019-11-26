Axel Wins Competition!

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Carbondale police officer’s best friend is the newest popular pup in town.

Axel, Carbondale police department’s one-and a-half year- old Giant Schnauzer, is a narcotics and all-purpose police dog.

He is the winner of the K-9 aftermath grant after beating out more than 50 other dogs in the region.

The grant is won by gathering the most votes among the community’s nominees.

The winner gets a monetary prize for the dog and its police department.

Axel won four thousand dollars for Canine Officer Robert Williams and The Carbondale Police Department.

Axel fits in with the rest of canine patrol dogs, despite his look.

“He’s pretty much a patrol dog, a dual-purpose dog. A lot of people don’t realize that because of the breed, but he does everything a German Shepard can do” said Robert Williams, Carbondale Police Department.

The department plans to use that money for bite suits, vests, and more training for Axel.