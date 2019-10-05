Awaiting a decision

(WBRE/WYOU) — Controversy has surrounded the playing and eventual cancellation of a high school football game that could have pitted two powerhouses against each other. Now everyone involved is waiting to see if they should just move on with their original schedule next week.

The prospect of two undefeated teams, Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area, playing in West Pittston is fading but there is still some hope. Eyewitness News confirmed that Shikellamy has put in a formal request with the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference to play Holy Redeemer, which would free up October 11 for what was a highly anticipated matchup between Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area that was cancelled amongst controversy. Wyoming Area has been through the ringer with planning and are focusing on business as usual.

“We’re focusing on Dunmore tonight. Tomorrow we will trade film with Holy Redeemer and anticipate we’re playing Holy Redeemer. If something changes on Monday, we’ll adjust like we do with every sport,” Wyoming Area athletic director Joe Pizano said.

The new proposal comes after the four teams involved with two Week 8 matchups got approval from their PIAA districts, but the Heartland Conference learned of the scheduled revisions by way of news and social media and voted Monday to disallow the game. Facing major sanctions, Southern Columbia made the decision to revert back to their conference game.

A meeting has been confirmed for 9 a.m. Monday with the conference general assembly voting on the proposal. Wyoming Area says it shouldn’t affect their team preparation, whoever their opponent ends up being and whatever the decision is on Monday, their homecoming game is October 11 and they’ll play that night regardless of their opponent.