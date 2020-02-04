Avoiding “Mouth Monsters”

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Babies seem to hit new milestones every day.

One of the big ones is when they cut their first teeth. According to leading health experts, that’s when parents should consider their little ones on the clock for a dental checkup.

Delaying children’s dental care can lead to a host of problems. Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller spoke with a nationally known pediatric dentist for helpful advice.

Out of the mouths of babes is an expression we associate with a child’s brutal honesty. But any dentist will tell you the honest truth is, what may be lurking inside those young mouths, could derail children’s oral health.

“Dental decay is a prevalent disease that’s four to five times as prevalent as asthma,” said American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry President Kevin Donly, DDS, MS.

Dental decay is what Dr. Donly calls a “mouth monster” which can have devastating consequences on kids.

“Particularly in young children. We don’t want to ever have to hospitalize them to take care of them,” Dr. Donly said.

He says children should brush at least twice a day, and at least two minutes each time. Dr. Donly brought some stuffed “mouth monsters” with him representing tooth decay, tartar and gingivitis.

“Gingivitis really is what the early signs of gum disease are. And we don’t want kids to have that because we know it can lead to future oral health problems,” said Dr. Donly.

Dr. Donly says parents should schedule their child’s first dental visit by age one which is something three out of four parents don’t do.

“They think well since these teeth are just coming through there’s probably not a chance of developing a cavity. And I’m telling you we are seeing an increase in cavities in two to five-year-olds. 20 percent of children by the time they’re age five have cavities,” Dr. Donly said.

Studies show children with poor oral health are three times more likely to miss school because of dental pain, therefore running the risk of lower school performance.

“If we can get them early and we can start prevention such as brushing with a fluoridated toothpaste and really having great oral home care that they can really go cavity free,” Dr. Donly said.

It’s more than just making a dentist appointment before age one and encouraging a healthy tooth brushing routine. Flossing, a proper diet, and avoiding sugary drinks are also considered critical.

For more tips to keep your child’s teeth in tip-top shape click here.