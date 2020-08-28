Avis Fire Department holds procession for fallen member

by: Sean Coffey

AVIS, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A funeral procession for Lieutenant David Closs of Avis Fire Department left Helt Funeral Chapel for Grace Funeral Church Friday morning.

Closs was a 13 year veteran of the Avis Fire Department and served 21 years with Marcus Hook Police Department prior to becoming an Avis firefighter. 

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags located on public property in Clinton County to be flown at half staff in honor of Closs.

