Auto parade shows support for President Trump

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Supporters sent well wishes for President Trump’s battle with coronavirus as the campaigning for his re-election continued in our area Sunday.

The “Women for Trump” tour bus ran an auto parade in Luzerne County. The parade kicked off Commerce Boulevard in Drums Sunday afternoon.

It traveled through Hazleton, before wrapping up with a picnic lunch gathering in Conyngham. People at the rally say, a key motive for the parade was to show voters the support in the area for President Trump.

“If anybody is wondering how they’re going to vote and how, I think this shows support that, hey, there is a lot of support for our president and things are really good,” Brian Benfer of Hazleton said.

“The election is right around the corner and we need to rally everybody up. everybody needs to vote. That’s the most important thing, no matter which side you’re on,” Mark Curvey of Hazleton said.

The parade comes as Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues his campaign in the mid west. Election day is just 30 days away.