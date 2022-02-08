Auto body shops seeing increase in business as potholes cause damage

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Luzerne County, drivers grow more frustrated with each pothole they hit.

They’re becoming harder to avoid, and costing drivers a lot more money. Eyewitness News went to an auto repair shop in Wilkes-Barre where mechanics had their hands full dealing with pothole-damaged cars.

Recent winter weather has made it impossible to ignore or avoid the potholes in our area, sending even more drivers to local auto repair shops.

Mike Smith of Smith’s Tires says this season, three to four cars are coming into the shop with pothole damage every day. He says they’re towed in from all over the county. Half the time there’s at least a cracked wheel.

He says on a cold year like this one, potholes open up faster than public works can patch them and the patch only works for so long.

“They come in with a flat tire, ordinarily, but most importantly you have to check the front end parts and come in for an alignment check. The damage gets pretty serious, it’s not just a tire,” Smith said.

In Luzerne County, cars often swerve into the opposite lane to avoid hitting some of the larger potholes — increasing the potential for crashes.