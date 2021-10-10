Autism Awareness NEPA scares up a fun time for all with Trunk-or-Treat event at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For children on the autism spectrum, traditional trick-or-treating can be, well, tricky.

A local event made Halloween inclusive for kids of all different abilities.

More than 100 cars lined up at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday evening for the Trunk-or-Treat fundraiser hosted by Autism Awareness NEPA. Proceeds went toward local programs for people with autism.

“We have a wonderful drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat and all monies raised goes right into those grants that support our local programs. It’s sensory friendly as people can stay in their cars,” Autism Awareness NEPA event organizer Lindsay Dragon said.

Dragon says traditional trick-or-treating can be difficult or even dangerous for children on the autism spectrum.

“It’s very difficult for a lot of individuals on the spectrum to wear Halloween costumes and also the social aspect of going up to somebody’s home and following those rules of knocking and what to say. It’s very intimidating for a lot of people on the spectrum,” Dragon said.

She says the drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat provides a safe environment for families who have never been able to go trick-or-treating before. Local businesses and families who signed up decorated their trunks and handed out candy to kids in the cars.

Joey Falzone was there with Falzone’s Towing helping to make Halloween fun for everyone. They even decorated their rigs for the event.

“That was my cousin Sam’s idea for making it nice for the kids when they walk by,” Falzone said.

“When people go above and beyond, it’s noticed. The kids enjoy it and it’s always for the kids so I’m really glad that they put the effort in,” Dragon said.

Autism Awareness NEPA is a not-for-profit community organization, whose goal is to promote awareness and acceptance and to support community programs for individuals with autism in Luzerne County.