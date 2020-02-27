Authorities searching for cause after fire in Delaware Water Gap

ADDS DATE – This photo provided by Adam Polinger shows a wildfire near the New Jersey side of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area near Hardwick Township, N.J., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Firefighters from federal and New Jersey agencies were battling the forest fire that broke out in a popular hiking area near the Pennsylvania border. (Adam Polinger via AP)

UPDATE: The US National Parks Service previously released an image of persons of interest in the Mt. Tammany fire investigation. They determined the people and location in the photo were not related to the fire.

DELAWARE WATER GAP (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – State and federal investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a group of people that may be responsible for starting a wildfire that burned more than 100 acres in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area.

According to a Facebook post by the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, pictures may show a group of people possibly connected to the start of the fire.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon and more than 50 firefighters from multiple agencies responded. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009