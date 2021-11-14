Aunt charged with criminal homicide in 2020 dies in hospital

CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jamie Lynn Jackson, who was arrested for the death of her nephew in 2020 has died.

State police and the Clinton County District Attorney say Jackson died at Lock Haven Hospital following a medical emergency. Jackson was arrested and charged for the November 2020 death of her nephew, nine-year-old Anson Stover.

An autopsy revealed extensive physical injuries to Stover consistent with repeated physical abuse to the head, neck, torso, arms, legs and pelvic region.

She was charged with criminal homicide in December 2020.