Aunt and Uncle’s program is back at LLWS but looks different

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Aunts and Uncles program usually allows volunteers to help out with teams during the tournament, but things are looking a little different this year.

In a typical year, each person is assigned a team, who they help with any needs, big or small, during a team’s stay in Williamsport.

This year, because of COVID restrictions, the Aunts and Uncles weren’t assigned to teams. They were given a schedule from Little League with different tasks each day like being assigned to a specific game, or helping sanitize the lunchroom.

Two volunteers have been Uncles for over a decade and say it’s something they look forward to each year

This year they weren’t able to have a lot of contact with players and coaches but say they’re glad the kids get to do what they love: play ball.

