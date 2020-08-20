(WBRE/WYOU) — Since mosquitoes can be hard to get away from this time of the year, you might as well learn something about them.

August 20th is World Mosquito Day. British Nobel Prize winner, Sir Ronald Ross, discovered that female mosquitoes can transmit malaria, which became a starting point for its prevention.

There are more than 3,000 mosquito species, but only three cause serious diseases. Besides malaria, they include yellow fever and West Nile Virus.

To mark the day, go the CDC website to learn about mosquito-borne diseases and steps you can take to protect yourself.