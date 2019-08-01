Auditor General DePasquale Seeks Answers on Costs of Wilkes-Barre Area School District Construction

HARRISBURG (WBRE-WYOU-TV) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has asked the Wilkes-Barre Area School District in Luzerne County to provide him with details of its school construction and consolidation plan.

“More than 30 residents of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District have contacted my office to express concerns about the district’s consolidation and building project,” DePasquale said. “I take these concerns very seriously.”

The district plans to consolidate its three high schools into one new building. DePasquale asked the district to provide copies of feasibility studies, appraisal documents, financial and debt service plans, lists of vendors and details on project costs.

DePasquale said his interest in the Wilkes-Barre project is driven by public concern and his 2016 audit of the Penn Hills School District in Allegheny County, where a consolidation and building project left that district’s taxpayers saddled with $167 million in long-term debt.

The Wilkes-Barre Area School District has responded to the Auditor General in a written statement to Eyewitness News Dr, Brian J. Costello said