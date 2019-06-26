Audit shows Hanover Area School District overpaid vendors

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A new report by the Auditor General shows a Luzerne County School District overpaid vendors by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said his new audit of the Hanover Area School District found the Luzerne County district overpaid vendors by hundreds of thousands of dollars, findings that he will refer to the Ethics Commission and county prosecutors.

In February, Hanover Area School District Co-solicitor Jack Dean had told the Eyewitness News I-Team that the Hanover Area School District had paid Frank and Dorothy Ciavarella $250,000 more than what was owed for van services. Dean said at the time that an audit by the business manager revealed what he called an ‘input error’ on the mileage forms.

The school board voted in February to terminate the contract with the van service, which is run by the parents of Board President Frank Ciavarella Jr.