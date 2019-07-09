Audit of Lehighton Area School District to begin earlier than initially planned

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A scheduled audit of a school district in Carbon County will begin sooner than expected.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced today he is moving up the timeline for the audit of the Lehighton Area School District, which is struggling with a multi-million dollar budget deficit.

The district was last audited in 2015. This new audit will cover July 1, 2014, to June 30, 2018, and will focus on financial stability, Administrator contract buyouts, school safety, teacher and administration certification, transportation operations, bus driver qualifications, and overall district governance.