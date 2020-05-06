ATV riders cited after illegally riding in Pinchot State Forest

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Five people were cited after reports of illegal ATV riding activity on Pinchot State Forest land were made to the Newport Township Police Department.

According to a press release, riders were driving ATVs illegally on Earth Conservancy and Newport Aggregate land. Pinchot State Forest land was being used as an unloading zone and a gathering spot for the ATV riders.

Three people were cited for trespass with trucks and trailers; two were cited for ATVs on roadway; seven trucks and trailers were removed from Earth Conservancy property; and DCNR rangers handed out 10 warnings to ATV riders.

Five DCNR rangers from Pinchot, Weiser, Delaware and Loyalsock State Forests assisted the Newport Township Police Department.

The department collaborated with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and state senator John Yudichak.