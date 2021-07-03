ATV driver arrested in Hazleton after police chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A police chase in Luzerne County ends with an ATV driver arrested.

Hazleton police cuffed Luis Ocasio after a chase began Friday night around midnight on West Diamond Avenue. Police say Ocasio was flying on the roads at roughly 40 miles per hour, then tried to speed away from authorities when they saw him.

Officers say they finally caught up to him when he was found lying down hiding in the woods. Ocasio is charged with fleeing or eluding police and numerous traffic violations.