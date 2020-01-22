Attorney General’s Office Raids Dunmore Business

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is investigating a warehouse in Lackawanna County.

State agents and a hazmat crew have been on-scene all day. Eyewitness News has reached out to the attorney general’s office about their investigation here. They are not disclosing anything at this hour.

What we do know for being on scene is that hazmat crews have been sifting through barrels and cans outside the warehouse.

Agents from the Attorney General’s Office were seen removing items from a warehouse on East Grove Street in Dunmore Wednesday.

Agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office have been entering and exiting the warehouse on East Grove Street in Dunmore.

According to borough officials it’s owned by “SoCafe.” Inside the warehouse they make single use coffee pods.



Earlier Wednesday morning, borough officials tell Eyewitness News their police department responded to the warehouse for a burglar alarm. When they arrived on scene they were told by agents they didn’t need any assistance.

Investigators on scene with the Attorney General’s Office wouldn’t tell Eyewitness News what they’re doing here. They’ve been on scene since 7 a.m. this morning.