Bradford County DA charged with sexual assault by Attorney General

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Big news out of Bradford County. The District Attorney is facing sexual assault charges, according to the state Attorney General.

Bradford County D.A. Chad Salsman is being criminally charged with sexual assault, among other crimes.

In a press conference Wednesday at the Bradford County Courthouse, AG Josh Shapiro said Salsman routinely assaulted his clients while working as a private lawyer, and as District Attorney of Bradford County, before he was sworn in.

After his arraignment Salsman told Eyewitness News he’s innocent. According to court documents, five women experienced same patterns of coercion and assault from Salsman.

Shapiro said Salsman would ask these female clients for photos or grope them during a meeting or in court. Shapiro said Salsman would pressure those clients into sexual acts in lieu of legal fees and he would threaten them into silence.

Members of Salsman’s staff came forward and said he went to great lengths to hide what he was doing, such as asking his secretary to play music or use an air conditioner unit or noise machine to drown out noise.

Staff members witnessed multiple women leave Salsman’s office in tears or in distress.

“The details of these assaults are incredibly disturbing and they are criminal, but we know that they strike even deeper because Mr. Salsman abused his position of authority as a lawyer and as a public official,” Shapiro said.

This investigation focuses on five women but Shapiro said they know of a number of additional assaults that are outside of PA statute of limitations.

Salsman is charged with three separate charges of sexual assault, five charges of indecent assault, 12 counts of witness intimidation and one count of obstruction of justice.

Bail for Salsman was set at a half-million dollars.