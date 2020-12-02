Attorney General Shapiro has warning for Pennsylvanians regarding scams

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvanians are asked to watch out for online scams in the coming days and weeks.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for several types of scams to be on the lookout for and ways to protect yourself. The scams Shapiro alerted Pennsylvanians to be careful of include: email and text phishing, delivery stealing, credit card skimming, romance scams, online pet scams, online pop-up advertisements, and online marketplace deals.

Email and text phishing are when you get a message directing you to enter personal information on a fraudulent website. To avoid stolen packages, try to make arrangements with a neighbor to hold onto the package until you can pick it up, or ask about a delivery at your workplace.

Instead of using a credit or debit card, use a payment app on your phone to avoid credit card skimming at the payment kiosk. If you don’t have a smartphone that allows you to do that, pay attention to your bank statements.

Romance scams are something that appears to be from a serious relationship, asking you to pay for plane tickets, customs fees, or visas. Shapiro says scammers may also appear to send money to the victim’s checking account, but it’s fake.

Scams involving pets include scammers posing as online retailers charging money for the animal and airline and transport fees. Online pop-up ads make you think you’ve won a prize. Don’t click on the link, as it may contain a virus.

When managing online marketplace deals, be aware of people promising deals on peer-to-peer apps and deals that offer hard-to-find popular gift items.

The attorney general’s office says there are ways to protect yourself against these types of scams: