Attorney General Shapiro and gun show promoter to ban sale of DIY ‘ghost gun’ kits

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Representative Amen Brow, and Senators Vincent Hughes and Tony Williams reached an agreement with Pennsylvania’s largest gun show promoter, Eagle Arms Productions, to halt sales of 80% receiver kits also known as ‘ghost gun’ kits at gun shows.

According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the sale ban marks the first gun show promoter in the nation to stop the sale of the unserialized 80% receivers. These guns are sold without serial numbers and according to Shapiro are “untraceable and untrackable.”

After two surveillance operations were conducted by the Office Of Attorney General (OAG) Gun Violence Task Force, an agreement was made to halt the sale.

“Ghost guns are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic. These DIY gun kits should be subject to the same background checks and qualifications as fully functioning firearms to prevent criminals who are not legally able to purchase or possess guns from getting their hands on these deadly, untraceable weapons. We are calling on all gun show promoters to contact my office and follow suit to help keep our neighborhoods safe until criminals can’t buy these weapons,” said AG Shapiro.

According to the press release, this comes as the number of ghost guns recovered in Philadelphia is up 152% from 2019-20 and 10,000 recovered nationally in 2019 alone.

According to the press release, previous investigations have revealed that ‘ghost guns’ have been responsible for multiple homicides in Pennsylvania. Including the July 2020 shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Snyder County. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office says the defendant in that shooting, Christopher Fernanders, possessed and fired a Polymer80 handgun.

“Notably, the defendant charged with the two murders was prohibited from possessing a firearm at the time of the shooting,” the release stated.