Attorney General hoping to end gun violence

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is looking to curb gun violence.

Shapiro was in Erie Thursday to announce the launch of the Pennsylvania Track and Trace Initiative, which hopes to decrease gun trafficking and illegal transfers. The initiative will investigate how illegal purchases are made and attempt to shut down those pipelines.

Pennsylvania currently has laws in place that require law enforcement to identify a crime gun’s source. But the Attorney General is looking to crack down even harder on those laws.

“Pennsylvania simply cannot and SHOULD NOT endure this carnage, and we need an all hands on deck approach to enforce the laws on the books and enforce the systematic and systemic issues that are fueling this crisis,” Shapiro said.

Gun violence kills an average of 1500 Pennsylvanians a year according to the Attorney General. He also says 520 of those deaths are homicides while 940 are suicides.