Attorney General Bill Barr resigning, Trump says

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Attorney General Bill Barr is resigning, according to a tweet by President Trump Monday.

“Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump tweeted. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr’s statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election. Trump has also been angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden ahead of the election, despite department policy against such a pronouncement.

Trump said that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, who he called “an outstanding person,” will become the acting attorney general. Rosen will be replaced by Richard Donoghue.

In Barr’s letter of resignation, he said he was “greatly honored” to serve in the Trump Administration.

This is a developing story; The Associated Press contributed to this report.