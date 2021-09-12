Attendees enjoy last day of 2021 Luzerne County Fair

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the last day for the 58th annual Luzerne County Fair.

It’s been a successful run over the past few days. While people are sad to see the fair end, fairgoers couldn’t have asked for a better week.

The fair started on Wednesday and has continued through the weekend with some great weather. Attendees were able to enjoy food, rides, and meeting some animals too as part of the fun.

Some people have been coming for years which both organizers and those that attend each year believe makes this fair special.

“Mainly food now gets to me, but when I was younger, it was the rides and enjoying the experience here with my family and now it is just, I’m kind of taking it in, trying new foods,” Breanna Cannell of Exeter said.

“That’s the biggest thing, generations have been coming here over and over again with their families. Grandkids, grandparents, getting together meeting old friends, meeting new friends, and that is probably the biggest part of the fair,” fair chairman Brenda Pugh said.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on the fair tonight onEyewitness News at 11.