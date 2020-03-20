Attempts underway to reduce inmate population at Luzerne County Prison

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Luzerne County government is supporting efforts to reduce the number of inmates at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. Luzerne County Manager David Pedri made the announcement on Thursday.

In response the current coronavirus pandemic, LCCF is providing the names of inmates to county public defenders to seek court approval for their release. Though, the prison does not have the authority to unilaterally release inmates, according to Pedri.

Attorneys received a list of eight categories. The groups are as follows:

Inmates past their minimum date Inmates with compromised immune systems Inmates with relatively high bails for the pending charges Inmates that are within 3 months of their minimum sentence Inmates that are within 6 months of their minimum sentence Inmates that are serving sentences for fines and costs or violations of court orders Inmates serving a parole violation sentence for minimal charges Inmates with non-violent crimes that are serving a sentence

The prison also has stopped accepting and housing inmates from the state.

Attorney Steven Greenwald from the Public Defender’s Office also said,