Attempted Robbery Outside Schuylkill County Daycare

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a man demanded money from her Wednesday morning outside a Schuylkill County daycare center.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven, as the woman pulled into the parking lot of the Little Angels Day Care Center an unknown male approached her and demanded money.

After informing the man she did not have any money, the man pushed her to the ground, causing non-life threatening injuries to her arms and face. The man emptied a bag the woman was carrying before running away.

The assailant is described as being approximately 5’7 with a thin build. He was wearing a mask and gloves.

