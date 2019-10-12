Attempted armed robbery and assault in Pike County

(WBRE/WYOU) — An attempted armed robbery in Pike County ends in an assault.

It happened Saturday morning around 11:30 in Lehman Township along Acorn Circle. State police say two men showed up at a home and claimed they needed jumper cables before assaulting the man who answered the door.

The 22-year-old victim from East Stroudsburg was hit over the head with a gun. His 25-year-old girlfriend was also roughed up. The would-be robbers fled with a third person in a gold or tan minivan with Pennsylvania plates.

Anyone with information should call State Police Blooming Grove or 9-1-1.