At the polls in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a relative success story in Williamsport and across Lycoming County.

With cautions being taken by voters across the commonwealth, 10,000 mail-in ballots went out. More than 7,000 have come back in and as of just after 5 p.m., they have all been counted.

Low voter turnout has helped the Lycoming County Board of Elections stay ahead of the game. But they say provisional ballots, those for people who applied for mail-in and have to head to the polls in person Tuesday? They could be a problem going from primary to general.

“That’s going to be an ongoing challenge for counties after the election; I think, statewide. It will be a challenge for us in November unless we’re able to have a dialogue with the general assembly and maybe see some changes made,” Lycoming County Director of Elections Forrest Lehman said.

The key takeaway from northcentral Pennsylvania? There’s been low voter turnout with what the election board says are not many competitive races on the ballot.

While things have gone smoothly today, there’s major improvements that need to be made heading into November.

