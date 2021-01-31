At least one injured after I-81 crash Sunday night

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer rolled over onto a car near Hazleton.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-81. The crash happened in front of Exit 143 on I-81 North

Eyewitness News saw the car and the tractor-trailer being towed away around 10:30 p.m.

When Eyewitness News got to the scene, we saw the tractor-trailer rolled over, crossing all three lanes and into the median. Crews were working to get someone out of the car and it looked like they had to cut off the top of the car to get them out.

Eyewitness News saw at least one victim loaded on to an ambulance with a dog. The dog was walking and appeared okay. Still no word on the victim’s condition.

PennDOT reduced speed limits to 45 MPH earlier Sunday afternoon due to the snowy conditions.

Eyewitness News reported on another crash involving a tractor-trailer at this stretch of I-81 a little more than a month ago. It was also a snowy day, only that crash was fatal.

The road is back open now but PennDOT is still telling drivers to stay off the roads due to winter weather conditions.