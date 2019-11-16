Assessing Scranton’s Parks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It may be getting colder, but people are still going to parks to play or walk.

To improve the atmosphere at Scranton’s parks, the city is looking at paying thousands of dollars to get them assessed for improvements. Some residents are not on board with the idea.

Crowley Park near Marywood University is in remarkable shape. Some other parks in Scranton, not in the same condition.

“I think it is a great place for kids to play. My grandson comes up here and plays and goes on the swings and the park down here,” Francine Childers said.

Childers and Anne Puceri walk Nay Aug Park daily while city workers continue to work to improve the popular park.

“The Davis Trail I believe is a nice trail and it needs to be cleaned out of the brush that overgrows the pathway,” Puceri said.

To find what really needs to improve, the city is looking at a recreational needs assessment for dozens of its parks. The assessment will look at around 30 parks within the city, find out what needs to be repaired and then how much it will cost to do the work. So far, two bids have come in to do the evaluation. One at more than $51,000 and another at nearly $67,000.

“I mean plain and simple, they can have people ride around. They can see what they need done. Rather than spending $51,000 on, you know, a park survey? No. Give me $10,000, I’ll go around and tell them what they need,” Thomas Gallagher of Scranton said.

Residents of the city say money spent on the assessment could go into the work that needs to be done to improve the parks.

“Yeah, they don’t need to spend that kind of money on that. They can just ask the neighbors what they think without spending the money,” Puceri said.

Scranton City Council has yet to vote on the assessment. It’s unknown when that will happen.