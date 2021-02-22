Assault leads to man’s death

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man already behind bars on assault charges will now face new charges after the alleged victim dies.

Joshua Keziah is at Luzerne County Correctional Facility and denied bail after they say he assaulted 38-year old Frantz Orcel in Hazleton last Saturday. Orcel had been in the hospital battling severe brain injuries.

The Lehigh Valley Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday that Orcel died five days after the incident. They ruled cause of death as blunt force head injuries and is now being considered a homicide.

Hazleton Police are continuing to investigate the death.

