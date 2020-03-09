Coronavirus concerns force Ashland couple to weigh vacation options

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The rising number of coronavirus cases is making it more alarming for people with plans to travel, especially if they are considered higher risk.

Some travelers with already planned trips are in an impossible situation. Robert Gadinski and his wife paid for a trip to Greece through the travel agency Gate One. The trip was booked for last summer and is fully paid for.

“We can’t just give $3,000 dollars and say here thank you very much for nothing,” said Gadinski.

With the coronavirus being a major concern, losing that money paid on the trip which is scheduled for next week is a serious possibility.

“If you decide to go on the trip and you get sick over there you’re talking about quarantine. I don’t want to be quarantined for 14 days in Europe, sitting in a room.”

Gate One travel agency has revised cancellation and re-booking policies posted on their website. It still requires all clients to pay fees and penalties before being eligible for a refund.

“Since most travel agencies carry a similar policy, that leaves senior citizens choosing between taking that loss or putting their own health at risk,” said Gadinski.

“Most senior citizens would cancel and not jeopardize their health if there was a more fair process in cancellation policy.”

The couple has insurance on their trip but say that it does not cover a pandemic.