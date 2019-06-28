Art supplies donated to Schuylkill Women In Crisis

A gift of healing in the form of art supplies is donated to one local organization.

A non-profit organization called Schuylkill Women In Crisis, or SWIC, received about 50 art supply kits Thursday. McGriff Insurance Services selected SWIC to receive the donation as part of BB&T’s Lighthouse Project.

The project helps address the needs of communities. SWIC helps provide services to victims of violence in Schuylkill County. The art supplies will help the children who rely on their services channel their feelings as part of recovery.

“Resources were so scarce. We never even envisioned that we would be able to do something like this where we can provide child care,” Schuylkill Women In Crisis executive director Sally Casey said.

“These supplies were so helpful for them because children use that as a coping mechanism for whatever they’re feeling,” SWIC’s Sarah Barket said.

Despite the name, Schuylkill Women In Crisis provides services to all individuals regardless of gender.