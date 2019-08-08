Arrests made in connection to Mother’s Day Nightclub shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Arrests have been made in connection to the Mother’s Day shooting at an after-hours nightclub in Scranton that left one person dead.

James Montalvo-Gaston, aka ‘G’, 20, of Keyser Ave. Scranton, has been charged with Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Reckless Endangerment for his role in a violent altercation at the Castle Nightclub on May 12th that left 20-year-old Parker Palermo dead.

According to police, Montalvo-Gaston was the main aggressor in an altercation outside the nightclub. Montalvo-Gaston, along with Palermo and Kwayshawn Adams approached a party of individuals that included Damion Pitters and Joseff Baskerville outside the nightclub. Montalvo-Gaston is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening Pitters and Baskerville. During the course of the confrontation, Pitters and Baskerville also drew the firearms and fired upon Montalvo-Gaston after believing their lives were in danger.

Montalvo-Gaston was struck multiple times during the exchange and fell to the ground. At that point, Pitters kicked Montalvo-Gaston’s gun away and attempted to render aid. While attempting to put pressure on Montalvo-Gaston’s wounds, Parker Palermo is said to have run up to Pitters and kicked him in the face. Fearing that Palermo was also armed, Pitters fired upon Palmero and Adams, hitting Palermo in the abdomen and Adams in the shoulder.

Palermo collapsed near the back of the nightclub and later died at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Montalvo-Gaston was rushed into surgery in critical condition and spent over three weeks in the hospital. Adams fled the scene and eventually signed in for treatment at Geisinger hospital.

Joseff Baskerville, 28, of Wilkes-Barre, has been carrying a firearm without a license. The gun he used in the altercation belonged to Pitters and Baskerville was not licensed to carry it.