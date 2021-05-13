Arrests made, house condemned after drug and prostitution bust in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Several were arrested and a home was condemned after police shut down what they say was a house of prostitution and drug dealing in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Police say a “lengthy” investigation revealed the occupants of the home in the 600 block of Pine Street and several other people were selling drugs and sexual services from the house.

Police obtained a warrant and searched the home. They say they found drugs such as Krokodil, crack, fentanyl, heroin and multiple unidentified pills were found along with paraphernalia, scales and condoms. Police say rates and prostitution services were posted on a wall inside the residence.

The release states several people fled the home when police arrived but were arrested outside by police and the help of an off-duty Swoyersville officer.

Two of the suspects had active warrants and were taken straight to jail. Five others were taken to police headquarters for questioning and will be charged at a later time, according to police.

Wilkes-Barre Township Zoning was called in and determined the house to be “unfit for human habitation.” The house was condemned and no one is allowed to be on the property.