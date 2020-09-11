Arrest made in Scranton homicide

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is charged after a June 2020 shooting in Scranton that killed one person and left another injured.

According to paperwork, Rashawn Henry is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault after a shooting in the 300 block of S. Main Avenue. Two females were injured. One later died from her injuries at the scene.

Henry was taken into custody in Wilkes-Barre on the evening of September 10th. He will be extradited back to Scranton to face the charges filed against him.

He is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with this fatal shooting.