Arrest made in February’s hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Justice is being served tonight for a hit-and-run victim in Wilkes-Barre.

The driver of the car who is accused of hitting her was taken into custody. The suspect is Unique Levon Jones from New York. He was wanted out of New York for parole violations.

Police say Jones is the driver who hit Angela Velazquez as she was walking across the intersection of South Main and Northampton Streets, leaving her permanently handicapped.

“It just makes me feel so good just to know that he’s finally caught, and he can’t just go do whatever he wants. Now he’ll be behind bars being told what to do,” Velazquez said.

After a nationwide search, U.S. Marshals arrested Jones in North Carolina on Thursday, almost a month after the hit-and-run that nearly killed Velazquez.

“It’s just been so hard and so painful and I cry a lot but then you know I start thinking of good things like my family and my kids,” Velazquez said.

Velazquez is still at Hershey Medical Center where she was flown from Wilkes-Barre on February 10.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police, the driver of a stolen car fled from a traffic stop.

He then sped through a red light at the intersection of South Main and Northampton Streets where he hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk and drove off. Witnesses said he didn’t even slow down. The driver ditched the car near Wilkes University and took off running.

Velazquez suffered many broken bones and her leg had to be amputated at the hip. Police later identified Jones as the suspect.

Police issued a warrant charging Jones with reckless endangerment to the public, theft of the vehicle and aggravated assault.

“My kids were like ‘all that praying did pay off mom’,” Velazquez said.

Velazquez says she still can’t put weight on her one leg due to her broken pelvis and hip. But with Jones finally behind bars, she can focus on healing.

“I’m going to have to suck it up and just do it because I need to get better. Not just for my kids and my family, but for myself,” Velazquez said.

Jones is in custody in North Carolina awaiting extradition. The investigation is ongoing

Velazquez faces a long and painful road to recovery. When she’s strong enough, she will be moved to a rehabilitation center where she will re-learn how to walk.

Her family has since started a GoFundMe for her medical expenses.