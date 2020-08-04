Arrest made in fatal hit and run crash on Interstate 81

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Zachary Joseph Gerbino of Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania has been charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury and Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run on Interstate 81 over the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the individual will be taken to the Honorable MDJ Dixon for arraignment this evening.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.