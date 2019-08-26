Arrest made in deadly Schuylkill County shooting

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in a shooting death that happened overnight in the borough of Gordon which left 24-year-old Steven Josh Molina dead.

36-year-old Michael Grady is accused of shooting Molina early Monday morning inside a home on Hobart Street in Gordon. Molina died at the scene.

The gunfire rang out at around 4 am inside the home at 604 Hobart Street.

“I walked out this morning, saw an ambulance, all the police cars. I had no idea what was going on,” Dennis Morgan, a neighbor on Hobart Street said. “Then I seen them all over there with flashlights. I had no idea.”

Investigators spent most of the day collecting evidence at the scene. The victim’s mother tells Eyewitness News her son was at the home for a party Sunday night. She says detectives came to her home early this morning with the news that her son was dead.

“We were shocked because we just came up the street from being out of town overnight,” Cindi Ambrose said. “It’s a very quiet neighborhood. We’ve been here for over 40 years. We saw State Trooper’s cars, the TV cameras, so it’s upsetting, this is a quiet and nice neighborhood.”

According to the arrest papers, Molina asked Grady if he could look at Grady’s shotgun. Grady went to his safe, go the shotgun and while he was handing it to Molina, it discharged, hitting and killing Molina.

Two other men were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

According to those same court documents, Grady told police he drank about 10 beers in the hours before the shooting. He now faces numerous charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and 3 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Grady will have a hearing on September 4th. He is locked up at the Schuylkill County Prison without bail.