Arrest made in connection to threats against Williamsport City Hall

Arrest made in connection to threats against Williamsport City Hall

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man accused of making terroristic threats against City Hall in Williamsport is now in custody.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Kevin Lawrence Bascomb, 34, of Washington, D.C., on charges of Terroristic Threats and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility after an investigation by federal, state, and local officials traced the calls threatening to bring a weapon to City Hall back to Bascomb’s phone in D.C.

Bascomb is awaiting extradition to Williamsport in the near future.

