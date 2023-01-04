KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is dead and his wife is behind bars after an early morning fire in Luzerne County.

“I’m very photogenic, I used to be a model at Penn State,” said Lisa Starruick-Smalls.

59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls had plenty to say after her arraignment.

She faces a slew of arson and related charges after police say she admitted to setting her house on fire Wednesday morning.

“I’m going to jail, take my picture, do your job,” said Starruick-Smalls.

Flames broke out at her home just before 1:00 a.m. in the Green Acres Apartment Complex on Holiday Drive in Kingston.

Starruick-Smalls told investigators she was sitting in her art room smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer when she decided to light items on fire while her husband was sleeping.

“She was still at the scene when responding officers arrived. She was brought back to the police department and interviewed concerning what happened and then the state police fire marshals came in and did an investigation on the origin and cause of the fire,” said Luzerne County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hogans.

Emergency crews discovered the victim, Wilbert Smalls, inside the home and he later died.

“She is not charged with homicide at this time, just arson, There is an autopsy scheduled for tomorrow morning. Obviously, the case is still being investigated, and it’s pending the result of the autopsy,” said Hogans.

“See ya, bye,” said Starruick-Smalls.

The fire forced nearly 10 residents from their homes who are now being helped by the Red Cross.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews tells Eyewitness News an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m.