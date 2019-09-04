Live Now
Arrest made in cold case murder in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) — A Philadelphia man is arrested for the 1991 murder of his former girlfriend.

State Police took Theodore Donahue into custody on Tuesday. Investigators believe Donahue killed his Denise Kulb nearly 28-years-ago.

The victim’s family recalls the couple had gotten into a fight before Kulb disappeared. Her body was found in November of 1991.

In 2015, police began investigating the cold case again. Using new investigative tools, authorities were able to build a case against Donahue.

Donahue has denied any involvement in Kulb’s death.

