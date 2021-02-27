Arrest made in Clinton County homicide

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – One man is dead and his accused killer is in custody after a shooting in Clinton County.

State Police arrested 19-year-old Brian St. John III of Woodward Township.

It happened Friday night inside a home in Woodward Township on the 300 Block of Brewery Hill Road.

Troopers say St. John shot 21-year-old Jakob Haines of Beech Creek who suffered a single, fatal gunshot wound.

St. John is jailed without bail and charged with criminal homicide and other counts in Clinton County.