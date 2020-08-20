Arrest made in Carbon County man’s murder

YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in York County have made an arrest in the murder of a Carbon County man.

On Tuesday, York City Police arrested 18-year-old Dasean Morris, who lives in York. He is charged with one count of criminal homicide.

On July 31st, York City Police responded to the 900 block of East Clarke Avenue for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Kyle Hagen-Buch with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

The family of Hagen-Buch tell Eyewitness News, they’re heartbroken over his death.

“I will make sure every day that she knows that her dad was a loving caring guy who put everyone else before himself,” Whitney Schnell, Hagen-Buch’s cousin, said.

Hagen-Buch leaves behind a fiance and young daughter. He was also once a football star for the Carbon County Savages.