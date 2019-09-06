Arrest made for July shooting in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young man has turned himself in to Hazleton police and is being charged as an adult in connection to a shooting in the city over the summer.

Police say on July 23rd, Christopher Paniagua fired multiple shots at the intersection of North Laurel Street and West Spring Street in Hazleton.

Paniagua turned himself in to police at 4:00 pm on Friday afternoon and has since been charged with multiple Aggravated Assault and gun charges. He is in Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $100,000 straight cash bail.