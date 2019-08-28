Army veteran accomplishes travel bucket list item

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What’s the favorite place you’ve ever visited?

For some, that’s an easy question to answer, but for one Danville woman, the list is long and the question is tough. She recently completed one impressive travel bucket-list item that most of us can only dream of.

As a member of the United States Army and the 198th U.S. Army band, Jessica Milewski has lived some incredible experiences.

“I was at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad for a 15-month deployment. I met a lot of great people. I met Condoleezza Rice. I met President Obama, actually before he was the president,” Milewski said.

However, her favorite part of being a member of the Armed Forces is “definitely the traveling. The traveling is big for me,” Milewski said.

And it always has been.

“My parents loved traveling. They wanted to get us to as many places as they could. We wanted to do cross-country trips and try to hit different states,” Milewski said.

That family goal was certainly achieved.

“When I was growing up, we hit, probably 42 states just with my family,” Milewski said.

As a member of the Army band, Jessica continued to knock states off the list.

“Arizona, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee,” Milewski said.

Until finally, just a few weeks ago…

“We went to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and that was my last state! I’ve been to all 50 of the states,” Milewski said.

A surreal moment for this travel bug.

“I remember touching down and just thinking to myself ‘this is is! I’ve seen every state,” Milewski said.

In case that memory wasn’t incredible enough on its own.

“I re-enlisted in Hawaii with the 198th Army band. We hiked to the top of the Lanikai Pillboxes. There was actually a crowd of people there and when we finished, everybody started clapping,” Milewski said.

But even with 50 out of 50 checked off the bucket list, Jessica’s days on the road are far from over.

“I have two kids so I eventually wanna do the same thing my parents did. They got me off to a good start,” Milewski said.

Hopefully teaching them the same lessons she’s learned from a lifetime of travel.

“There’s more to your country than just the area you live in,” Milewski said.

Jessica says there are still some landmarks within the United States that she is hoping to visit like White Dune National Park in New Mexico. As far as her next bucket-list locations outside of the U.S., she’s hoping to visit France and Vietnam.