Army vet given hero’s welcome in return home

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Desert Storm Army veteran is given a special escort home after recovering from surgery for the past several months.

About a dozen riders with Bikers Against Cop Killers and the Pocono Mountain Hog Chapter 3325 escorted retired Army sergeant Jason Wenton to his Jackson Township home. The combat engineer suffers from Gulf War Syndrome and had to have both his legs amputated in February due to complications.

He was rehabilitating at a facility in Nazareth. Thursday, he was surprised with a hero’s escort home.

“Just the whole, things they’ve done. They bent over backwards for me. You know they came out in the rain on their bikes and it’s tough enough driving on a good day when the sun is out and they’re riding out here on wet roads to come support me,” Wenton said.

Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Company and Bikers Against Bullies also helped on the ride from Nazareth. Wenton says he’s quickly learning to move around on his new legs.