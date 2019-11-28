Army Helps the Salvation Army

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Imagine walking five miles while carrying 120 pounds of canned food on your back.

That’s what United States Army Recruiter Sergeant First Class Anthony Ezman did Wednesday morning. He was on a mission to help out the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

He emptied the donated canned goods when he arrived after walking from the recruiting center in Stroud Township. After just giving away Thanksgiving food to needy families earlier this week the Salvation Army could use the food to help restock their pantry.

“As recruiters in this community, we like to show that we’re just not here to bother people about joining the army. We like to give back to the same community that supports us so much. I mean it’s a blessing,” said SFC. Anthony Ezman.

The recruiting center is planning a much larger walk for Christmas next month to help keep the food pantry stocked.