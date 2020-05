ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA (WBRE/WYOU) — Arlington National Cemetery remains closed to the general public this Memorial Day weekend.

The cemetery is only open to people visiting their loved one’s grave. Visitors will be required to wear a face mask and maintain a six-foot distance whenever possible.

They will not be permitted to tour the grounds, which includes visiting popular sites like the memorial amphitheater, which is closed for the first time in 100 years.