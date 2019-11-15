Area Students React to Impeachment Hearings

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Friday was the second day of the public impeachment hearings.

People from all walks of life are reacting to what they are seeing and hearing on Capitol Hill. Eyewitness News spent some time at Misericordia University to get reaction from students.

The students Eyewitness News spoke with say they are watching and listening very closely, but they admit the impeachment process is at times, very confusing.

Dr. Robert Williams teaches Government, Law and National Security at Misericordia University. Students have an interest in politics and law so for them, the impeachment hearings are a real-life, real-time history lesson.

“It’s kind of honestly hard for me to understand all of it. I’m trying to follow it the best I can to understand it all,” senior Hunter Glidewell said.

And that was a common response among many students we spoke with.

“The majority of the people I talk to are trying to understand it but they are unable to understand everything. I know they’ve been following multiple media sources trying to understand the intricacies. It’s very difficult for people,” Glidewell said.

Junior Brian Ross says he questions the end result.

“I really don’t know what the point of it happening. I know they have been trying to impeach him since he stepped into office. If they do impeach him what’s going to be different? How’s the country going to be run with Mike Pence with the same agenda?” Ross said.

Professor Williams says in the end, it comes down to this for all Americans.

“History unfolding right before our eyes. So you’ll remember a moment from this looking forward. You’ll know where you were the day that the president was removed from office or the day he was absolved of these allegations,” Dr. Williams said.

Other college students tell us they won’t even watch the impeachment hearings, saying they are just way too politically motivated.