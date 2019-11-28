Area Eatery Gives Back to the Community

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A restaurant in East Stroudsburg was serving up free takeout Wednesday.

The Trackside Grill and Bar made enough Thanksgiving dinners to feed over 200 people. Photojournalist Tom Gregory caught up with employees and volunteers who made it all happen.

“Well, outside of the restaurant all year long the community is great to us. They always come in and get to meet amazing people and once a year we love to give back,” said Tim Smedley, C.O.O and Executive Chef, Trackside Grill and Bar.

“This year we’re doing a to-go aspect of it so that we get to enjoy our families as well. We had a line out the door to start the day about 30-35 people come in right off the bat,” Smedley told Eyewitness News. “In this area, a lot of places don’t serve on Thanksgiving and the nice part about it is we pack up a meal for them so they have a beautiful Thanksgiving meal for Turkey Day,” he added.

“They serve nice food! A turkey, bread and nice stuffing,” said Valerie Rios.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea!” Margaret McColligan added.

“Maybe there are people that have no place to go or anyone to help them,” said Rios.

“It’s not just the 25 employees between the back kitchen and the front house but it’s also locals, people that come in every day and just want to help us. Just giving their time up to do something great for the community,” noted Smedley.

“My role is to bring cheer and I’m always a cheerleader for people and just to cover things. Whatever the need is, I fill it,” explained volunteer Kimberly Smith.

“I did 17 turkeys! I’ve been here since 5 a.m. Every single oven had four turkeys in it which is awesome. I cut up two cases of bread just for stuffing because I make it from scratch just like my mother taught me. So it’s really great to give back like that and we’re excited,” said Smedley.

This is the second year the Trackside has served Thanksgiving dinner.